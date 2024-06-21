Comcast Announces Starlink Collab

The agreement will enable Comcast to serve hard to serve addresses in the U.S.

June 21, 2024 – Comcast announced Friday a collaboration with Starlink, a Low Earth Orbit satellite company, to enable advanced satellite capabilities in Comcast’s portfolio to serve underserved regions with high-speed internet.

“Comcast Business’ collaboration with Starlink will address the demand for reliable, managed connectivity for these enterprise customers, as well as offer an innovative solution for enterprises looking to enhance network redundancy,” said Comcast.

Vice President of product strategy and operations at Comcast, Jon Friedman, said that the company is “excited to uniquely enhance our extensive managed connectivity portfolio with advanced satellite capabilities to better serve our enterprise customers.”

According to Comcast, the LEO satellite technology will complement the existing infrastructure that it owns and will help the company extend its reach into difficult to serve areas of the United States.

“Starlink is excited to work with Comcast Business to deliver reliable connectivity to customers,” said Jason Fritch, vice president of Starlink Enterprise Sales. “This agreement with a leading service provider is an acknowledgement of Starlink’s growing role as a critical element in modern enterprise networks.”