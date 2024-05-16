Comcast Business Plans to Increase Speeds, Offer Symmetrical Service

The enhanced service will allow for speeds operating three times faster than the current national averages, Comcast said.

May 16, 2024 — Comcast Business announced plans to increase the speed of their internet services, touting new speed tiers and symmetrical speeds in some markets, according to a press release.

The provider says the enhanced service will allow for speeds operating three times faster than the current national averages.

All plans now have faster speeds: Basic plans now have 150 Megabits per second (Mbps) instead of 50 Mbps download, while Advanced plans now have 800 Mbps instead of 500 Mbps download.

Comcast Business said it is also implementing next-generation, symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds using Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 technology in markets including Atlanta, Colorado Springs, and Philadelphia.

The technology will allow for symmetrical speeds, or equal upload and download speeds.

Comcast Business is offering these updated services with unlimited data and the option to lease an all-in-one gateway enabling private business Wi-Fi capable of delivering Gig speeds, a dynamic IP address, and Xfinity hotspot service.

Additionally, customers can customize their plans with additional solutions such as advanced cybersecurity to better protect their connected devices and 4G LTE backup.

“For today’s businesses, a network that can’t keep up can mean missed opportunities and revenue. Comcast Business is committed to being the leading connectivity solutions provider for all businesses and is continually investing in and upgrading our network – making it faster, safer, smarter, and more reliable,” said Christian Nascimento, vice president of connectivity and digital experience, Comcast Business.

