NTIA Approves BEAD Initial Proposals Virginia, New Mexico

July 26, 2024 – Virginia and New Mexico received approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for their Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Initial Proposals Friday.

The NTIA allocated over $1.4 billion to Virginia and $675 million to New Mexico to bring high-speed internet connectivity to every address in their jurisdictions. States gain access to these funds only after Initial Proposals are approved , which outline the state’s broadband coverage map challenge process and the subgrantee selection process.

“Virginia’s historic investment in broadband infrastructure is one key ingredient which helped drive our ranking as America’s top state to do business in 2024. With the resources we are securing today, we can close the digital divide and ensure all Virginians have access to high-speed internet,” said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“In today’s digital world, broadband is critical infrastructure that is necessary for Virginians and Virginia businesses to thrive,” said the state’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This approved proposal lays out our strategy to connect all across the Commonwealth and ensure no Virginian is left behind.”

According to Virginia, “the next step in the BEAD program involves finalizing and ensuring all locations lacking access to high-speed internet and not part of any existing state or federal deployment projects are included in the program. Following the approval of locations by NTIA, Virginia will initiate the application phase later this year.”