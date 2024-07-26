Vermont Urges Digital Equity Competitive Grant Participation

'This funding has the potential to be transformational.'

July 26, 2024 – Vermont Community Broadband Board issued a statement Friday encouraging organizations in Vermont to apply for the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday .

“This funding has the potential to be transformational for digital equity work in Vermont. We have many local organizations committed to ensuring that all Vermonters have the skills and devices necessary to get online effectively and safely. This additional funding will bring us closer to our goal of bridging the digital divide,” said VCBB Digital Equity Officer Britaney Watson.

Part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs, the State Digital Equity Planning Grant, Digital Equity Capacity Grant, and the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program.

VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist said that “connecting every Vermonter to broadband is not enough if they don’t have the devices, assistive tools, and skills to use it. This funding can help us complete our mission to enable every Vermonter to take full advantage of the educational, economic, health care, entertainment, social, and other opportunities available online.”

Applications are due by September 23, and the NTIA expects to issue awards on a rolling basis.

In 2022, the NTIA began awarding $60 million to states for the planning grant, which states used to submit their Digital Equity Plans. The NTIA has accepted all plans . The Digital Equity Capacity Grant program makes $1.44 billion available for states to begin implementation of their digital equity plans. NTIA has already awarded Nevada $9 million and Michigan $20.5 million through this phase and will continue to announce awards on a rolling basis.

Wednesday’s funding opportunity compliments the Digital Equity Capacity Grant funds to help states implement their Digital Equity Plans.