NTIA Releases Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program

July 24, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration released program information for the third Digital Equity grant, which makes $1 billion available to ensure communities will have access to digital devices and skills.

The announcement is the first funding opportunity from the Digital Equity Act’s $1.25 billion Competitive Grant Program. Part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs, the State Digital Equity Planning Grant, Digital Equity Capacity Grant, and the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program.

“The global competitiveness of our country relies on how well we harness the talents and strengths of all parts of the country, especially those Americans who have been historically underserved, under-resourced, and overlooked,” said Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves. “Our pursuit of digital equity and inclusion can ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or location, has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service and digital skills.”

The Notice of Funding Opportunity, which outlines the scope of the program , released today specifies that municipalities, native entities, nonprofits, community anchor institutions, educational agencies and workforce development organizations are eligible to apply for funding on a competitive basis.

Partnerships between these entities are beneficial, and the NTIA encourages proposals that demonstrate a collaboration of entities to address wide-ranging populations.

"From veterans to aging Americans to historically underserved minorities, everyone in America deserves the skills and connected devices they need to thrive in this modern digital world,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information Alan Davidson.

Applications to the program are due by September 23 and awards are expected to begin by the end of the year, continuing under a rolling basis.

“Everyone from local school districts and libraries to workforce training programs and Tribes will be able to compete for digital equity grants. These federal dollars will make a big difference—digital equity is about making sure seniors can navigate telehealth options, ensuring students have the resources they need to learn, helping entrepreneurs understand how best to connect their small business to an online audience, and so much more,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington.

In 2022, the NTIA began awarding $60 million to states for the planning grant, which states used to submit their Digital Equity Plans. The NTIA has accepted all plans . The Digital Equity Capacity Grant program makes $1.44 billion available for states to begin implementation of their digital equity plans. NTIA has already awarded Nevada $9 million and Michigan $20.5 million through this phase and will continue to announce awards on a rolling basis.

Wednesday’s funding opportunity compliments the Digital Equity Capacity Grant funds to help states implement their Digital Equity Plans.