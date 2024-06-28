Comcast, Conference of Mayors Awards $1.5M Digital Equity Grants

of CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors Tom Cochran

June 28, 2024 – Comcast and the U.S. Conference of Mayors awarded $1.5 million in digital equity grants to 10 cities across the country on Wednesday as part of the Talent for Tomorrow: Digital Equity Challenge, a competition jointly sponsored by the two entities.

Winners of the award are Charlotte, North Carolina; Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon’ Cleveland, Ohio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Richmond, Virginia; Kinston, North Carolina; Michigan City, Indiana; White Plains, New York; and York, Pennsylvania.

The money will be used to leverage existing computer labs and the corresponding broadband networks to amplify current digital training, including STEM programs, entrepreneurship for teens and virtual and augmented reality training, among other things.

"We have a powerful opportunity to bridge Cleveland’s digital divide by deploying real resources directly to residents through our established network of recreation centers," said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb in a statement. "By reaching residents where they are, we can bolster individualized career pathways, better focus on vulnerable populations, and ensure every resident is ready for 21st-century jobs — all at locations already convenient to them."

The challenge supports the launch and expansion of local workforce programs designed to grow college and career readiness, close the digital skills gap and lay the foundation for digital skills in under-resourced communities. An independent panel of judges reviewed applications and selected winners.

According to the press release , “the program's application criteria placed an emphasis on digital skills training applications, especially those that helped people prepare for modern, digital careers.”

“Mayors are investing in economic development that lifts people up instead of leaving them behind,” said U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran. “The Talent for Tomorrow Challenge grants will allow the ten cities to grow these programs and build on their success. By providing digital access and skills training, we will be able to build a stronger, more diverse, more equitable and inclusive workforce across the country. The Conference is grateful to have a committed partner in Comcast, as we work to create economic opportunity and communities where Americans can thrive.”