Communities in Ohio Look for Broadband Technical Assistance

The request for proposals seeks a consultant to help three Ohio counties work on broadband projects.

July 9, 2024 – The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments has issued a Request for Proposals seeking a consultant to provide broadband technical assistance for the counties of Ashtabula, Mahoning, and Trumbull in Ohio.

The purpose of the RFP is to find a qualified consultant to implement ongoing broadband projects. The RFP wants to foster partnership with aims to enhance broadband infrastructure and services across the region and support better connectivity for local residents and businesses.

Proposals are due by July 31, 2024, and must meet Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation goals and comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance

Questions that are part of the RFP should be submitted in writing to Economic Development Program Manager Mark Ragozine by July 17, 2024, with responses to be posted on Eastgate’s website by July 19, 2024. The contract is valued at up to $102,400, and is scheduled to start after August 7, 2024, and end by December 31, 2025.