White Paper Connecting America: Are We There Yet in Broadband Deployment?

White Paper provided by Wesco:

Bridging the Digital Divide in 2025

Are we there yet? When it comes to achieving affordable, high-speed internet access across the United States, the answer still depends largely on where you live.

Let’s explore the progress, challenges, and future of broadband deployment in America.

The State of Broadband Access: A Look Back

Despite years of federal, state, and local investments, millions of Americans lacked broadband access as recently as 2020. According to the FCC’s 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, significant gaps remained in both urban and rural areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 underscored the critical need for reliable internet connectivity. As education, work, healthcare, and daily life moved online, the digital divide became more apparent than ever.

In 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 3.8 million households with school-age children had little or no internet access at home—putting students at a severe disadvantage in education and future opportunities. Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Broadband Adoption is Growing

According to the NTIA Internet Use Survey, broadband adoption continues to rise:

Nov. 2019 : 79.4% (248.5M people)

: 79.4% (248.5M people) Nov. 2021 : 80.5% (253.2M people)

: 80.5% (253.2M people) Nov. 2023: 83.3% (266.5M people)

Source: NTIA Internet Use Data

Key Barriers to Broadband Expansion

Though adoption continues to rise, several persistent challenges continue to hinder broadband

deployment:

Geographic Obstacles : Remote, mountainous, or weather-prone areas are costly and difficult to serve.

: Remote, mountainous, or weather-prone areas are costly and difficult to serve. Low Population Density : Sparse communities often lack the economic incentive for providers to invest.

: Sparse communities often lack the economic incentive for providers to invest. Infrastructure Costs: High upfront costs for fiber and wireless infrastructure deter expansion.

Supply Chain and Labor Shortages

Supply chain disruptions and skilled labor shortages in 2021–2022 created new barriers:

Long lead times for fiber optic cables and components

Rising costs for materials and logistics

Delays in project timelines

To overcome these challenges, many providers partnered with supply chain solutions experts for procurement, warehousing, logistics, and turnkey deployment services.

Technology Challenges and Integration

Choosing the right mix of technologies is critical. Providers must balance:

Emerging technologies (fiber, 5G, satellite, private LTE)

(fiber, 5G, satellite, private LTE) Compatibility with existing infrastructure

with existing infrastructure Operational efficiency while managing day-to-day business

Federal Funding: A Turning Point

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), passed in 2021, allocated $65 billion to broadband infrastructure and digital equity. This historic investment, along with other federal and state programs, has accelerated efforts to close the digital divide.

Additionally, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program is expected to unlock billions in funding for unserved and underserved communities. Disbursement is anticipated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, offering a major boost to nationwide connectivity efforts.

Private sector investments have also surged giving providers options in funding, further fueling broadband expansion across underserved communities.

Wesco: Your Strategic Partner in Broadband Deployment

Deploying broadband—especially in rural or complex environments—requires more than just funding. It demands a trusted partner with deep industry knowledge and end-to-end capabilities. A partner should be able to:

Share from years of broadband deployment experience

Provide Turnkey project management from planning to execution

from planning to execution Have expertise in fiber, wireless, satellite, private LTE, and 5G technologies to help in planning and sourcing the right products from the appropriate suppliers

to help in planning and sourcing the right products from the appropriate suppliers Ability to connect the dots for government funding navigation

Provide the custom inventory and supply chain solutions specific to your company and project needs

Future-Ready Technologies for Nationwide Connectivity

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Wesco helps you design and implement the right technology mix to meet your unique needs—whether it’s fiber, fixed wireless, or hybrid networks.

With a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading products and services, Wesco empowers service providers to build, operate, and maintain future-ready broadband networks.

Wesco’s Commitment to Connecting America

From urban centers to remote communities, Wesco is helping bridge the digital divide—one project, one mile, one connection at a time.