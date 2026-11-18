💡 ■ Cantwell, Rounds Warn Clayton about Holes in U.S. Cyber Defense

■ Clearwave Scoops Up Ting’s Fiber Network Assets from Parent Tucows

■ KPMG: Texas Comptroller Wants to Exempt Netflix from 6.25% Sales Tax

■ Phoenix Center Study Questions the Need for Broadband Deployment Support

■ California Democrats Urge FCC to Pull Order Pre-empting Their State’s COLR Regs

■ NCTA to FCC: Wi‑Fi Not a Substitute for Traditional Carriers in the 911 System

■ Vistabeam Completes Acquisition of Mountain West Technologies

■ Public Knowledge Promotes Morgan Wilsmann to Senior Policy Analyst

FCC: Senate Democrats are urging Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to delay today’s consideration of FCC commissioner nominee Danielle Thumann Severs. In a Nov. 16 letter led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), all Democratic members of the Senate Commerce Committee asked Cruz to remove Republican Thumann Severs from today’s committee markup. A Cruz spokesman said the lawmaker has no intention of delaying the vote to advance Thumann Severs to the Senate floor for final confirmation. “We look forward to reporting [Danielle] out [today] and suggest Senate Democrats weigh in with the White House on nominating Democrats to the unfilled spot,” the Cruz spokesman said. (More after paywall)

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