Lifeline

DOJ Gains Guilty Pleas in FCC Lifeline Fraud Scheme

The company stole more than $100 million over several years

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Photo of Q Link Wireless CEO Issa Asad from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 - A scheme to defraud a federal internet access program for low-income consumers has been shut down by federal authorities after an Internet Service Provider and its CEO pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The Florida based company, Q Link Wireless, and its CEO Issa Asad pleaded guilty to federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiring to defraud and commit offenses against the United States and money laundering after a conspiracy to steal more than $100 million from the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline access program was uncovered.

"Deceptive schemes that exploit at-risk communities and manipulate federal support for phone and broadband services should not go unpunished. I want to thank the dedicated investigators at the FCC and the Justice Department for pursuing this case and bringing the fraudsters behind this scheme to justice," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Post tagged in
Lifeline Q link Issa Asad FCC DOJ Jessica Rosenworcel Florida

