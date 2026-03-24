FCC Bans Import of New Foreign-Made Wi-Fi Routers

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission moved to block the import of new Wi-Fi routers Monday afternoon, citing cybersecurity concerns.

Routers already approved for import can still be brought into the country, and routers already here won’t be affected. But companies won’t be able to certify additional models unless they’re manufactured in the U.S., which the vast majority of routers are not.

“This action means that new models of foreign-produced routers will no longer be eligible for marketing or sale in the U.S.,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr posted on X.

The agency said companies could apply for “conditional approval” from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security that would exempt devices from the ban. The agencies would have to find “that such device or devices do not pose such unacceptable risks.”

According to guidance the FCC posted, companies would have to provide information on its corporate structure and supply chain, plus “a detailed, time-bound plan to establish or expand manufacturing in the United States for the router for which the applicant is seeking Conditional Approval” in order to qualify.

“Producers of consumer-grade routers are encouraged to submit an application for Conditional Approval using the guidance attached to the determination,” Carr wrote.

Routers produced in a foreign country, or routers for which “any major stage of the process through which the device is made including manufacturing, assembly, design, and development” takes place outside the U.S., will be added to the FCC’s covered list. It’s a list of gear and services that the agency has determined pose national security threats

The FCC approves new wireless devices for import to the U.S., mostly to ensure they meet technical standards, and items on the covered list can’t get that approval

The FCC cited a March 20 determination from the Trump administration that found foreign-made routers introduced “a supply chain vulnerability that could disrupt the U.S. economy, critical infrastructure, and national defense” and presented “a severe cybersecurity risk that could be leveraged to immediately and severely disrupt U.S. critical infrastructure and directly harm U.S. persons.”

The document said routers were "directly implicated" in recent major hacks like Salt Typhoon.

The ban goes beyond top router maker TP-Link, which lawmakers had previously targeted over its links to China, and will affect all major manufacturers, including Asus and U.S.-based Netgear.

“Hopefully the intent is to implement this in a similar way to the FCC's recent foreign drone restrictions: prohibit devices from Chinese companies, while whitelisting devices from basically every allied/partner company,” Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who worked on tech competition with China in the Biden administration, posted on X .

“If so, this will be extremely helpful, and will effectively ban the future sale of TP-Link routers and other Chinese routers that pose clear national security risks,” he wrote. “There is more work to be done in this space, but great to see us making real progress.”

Drone ban exemptions

The FCC also blocked the import of new drone components late last year. On March 18, the agency announced four pieces of gear that were exempt from the order. They’re made by SiFly, Mobilicom, ScoutDI, and Verge.

Companies had to submit a similar plan for onshoring manufacturing to get that exemption. The submissions haven’t been made public.

The drone ban was targeted at Chinese firm DJI, which accounts for most consumer drone sales in the U.S.

According to telecom law firm Wiley Rein , the FCC in January quietly revoked authorizations for DJI and Autel gear that had been granted soon before the December 2025 ban on foreign drones.

DJI and Autel are challenging their covered list designations in court.