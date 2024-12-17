FCC: Broadband Gaps Worsen Maternal Care Across U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 – The absence of broadband can create serious health consequences for expectant mothers, according to new data from the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC's updated Maternal Health Mapping Platform , launched Friday, shows how limited connectivity can deepen healthcare gaps by restricting access to telehealth, prenatal care, and critical health information.

“Broadband is a distinct social determinant of health,” the FCC said in its 21-page release , announcing the updated platform, which now includes new datasets on maternal health, chronic disease, opioid use, and social determinants of health.

The platform highlighted that nearly seven million U.S. residents live in maternity care deserts — areas without hospitals, birthing centers, or obstetric providers — where limited broadband access further restricts access to critical telehealth services and prenatal care.

Among its findings, the FCC's updated platform reveals that 562 of 3,143 U.S. counties – approximately 18% – face a “Double Burden” of poor broadband access and high maternal health risks, including diabetes, hypertension, and preterm birth.

Additionally, nearly 28 million U.S. residents live in areas with below-average Internet adoption and above-average rates of preterm birth, where telehealth could play a critical role in reducing preventable deaths.

Map from the FCC's Maternal Health Mapping Platform illustrates the intersection of Internet Adoption and Preterm Birth Rates across U.S. counties. It categorizes counties based on broadband access and maternal health risks. The “Double Burden” category (purple) represents counties that face both poor broadband access and high maternal health risks. The “Opportunity” category (blue) highlights counties where existing broadband infrastructure could be leveraged to improve health outcomes. The “Single Burden” category (orange) includes counties with lower maternal health risks or lower connectivity challenges. Lastly, the “Milestone” category (green) identifies counties that meet certain broadband milestones and health benchmarks.

By overlaying broadband and health data, the updated platform identified where improved connectivity could yield the greatest impact.

Beyond maternal and prenatal care, the FCC’s platform also highlighted the critical role of broadband access in addressing other pressing healthcare gaps, such as mental health support.

The platform finds 18.2% of U.S. residents — 60.7 million people — live in areas with limited access to mental health providers, where additionally at least one in ten households lacks a digital device like a smartphone, laptop, or tablet, further restricting their ability to access virtual care.

In counties with above-average diabetes prevalence, broadband gaps remain significant, with 2 in 10 people lacking access to fixed or mobile broadband, exacerbating chronic disease management challenges.