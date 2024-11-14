FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Launches New Podcast Series

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has launched a new podcast aimed at highlighting historic innovators, both inside and outside the telecommunications world.

“For every historic ‘first’ there are always people who came before them, who cleared the path and made it easier for others to follow and go even farther,” Rosenworcel said in a Wednesday announcement . “That’s the virtuous cycle, and what this podcast speaker series aimed to uncover.”

Rosenworcel’s podcast, titled ‘FIRSTS Conversations,’ is a nine-part speaker series focusing on leaders in telecommunications history and elsewhere. The podcast’s first guest is Bill Kennard, the first African American to serve as FCC Chairman.

Other notable speakers will include Documentarian Ken Burns, AI Safety Institute Director Elizabeth Kelly, and Dr. Carla Hayden, the first woman and African American to serve as Librarian of Congress.