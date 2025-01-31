FCC Commissioners Announce Staff Changes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2025 – Three leaders at the Federal Communications Commission are bringing on new staff.

FCC Commissioners Anna Gomez and Geoffrey Starks, and Nathan Simington announced they will be having some turnover in their offices as the agency shifts into a new administration.

Jonathan Uriarte will be joining Gomez’s staff as a Strategic Communications and Policy Advisor. Uriarte previously served as Director of Strategic Communications and Policy Advisor for Chairwomen Jessica Rosenworcel, and has worked as a communications advisor on Capitol Hill for Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and former Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-FL.