FCC Framework Fuels Satellite-Terrestrial Partnerships

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 – Telecom carriers have shown that a little creativity and a lot of satellite power can go a long way toward bridging connectivity gaps traditional networks don’t serve, according to space communications experts.

The Federal Communications Commission adopted a framework in March 2024 that created a foundation for collaboration between satellite operators and land-based providers to ensure consumer devices remain connected, even where terrestrial coverage is limited or unavailable.

Representatives from AT&T, Skylo, and Iridium shared how their organizations have innovated within the FCC's Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) framework, during a Federal Communications Bar Association webinar Monday, with each company taking a unique approach to harnessing the potential of satellites to fill connectivity gaps.

AT&T has teamed up with AST SpaceMobile to create a hybrid solution that blends mobile and satellite spectrum. Skylo, leveraging geostationary satellites, has partnered with Verizon to bring emergency SOS and messaging capabilities to Android devices like the Pixel 9.

Meanwhile, Iridium, a satellite communications company operating a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, specializes in providing global connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including everything from smart agriculture to emergency communications.

The panelists were united in their praise for the FCC’s SCS framework, calling it a flexible and forward-thinking approach to bridging connectivity gaps.

“The FCC’s order struck the perfect balance of protecting existing terrestrial rights and, more importantly, offering some flexibility,” said Navid Motamed, assistant vice president of public policy for AT&T.

Motamed praised the FCC for adopting an approach in to order which not only designated specific spectrum bands for SCS use but also established a process for proposing and evaluating additional bands for inclusion.

One of the framework’s standout features, for Motamed, was its flexibility in spectrum sharing. Terrestrial licensees can lease unused spectrum to satellite operators, creating new opportunities for collaboration without the need for additional regulatory processes.

Meanwhile, Skylo’s head of global regulatory affairs, Mindel De La Torre, applauded the FCC’s decision to expand the framework’s scope to include geostationary satellites. “One of the comments that we filed was that [the rules] shouldn’t just be for non-geostationary satellites but for geostationary satellites as well,” De La Torre noted. “And the commission did include geostationary satellites in their final order.”

Another strength of the framework for Kara Azocar, vice president of regulatory at Iridium, was the FCC’s decision to keep Mobile Satellite Services direct-to-device solutions regulated under the existing MSS framework, rather than subjecting them to new rules. This decision allowed MSS operators like Iridium to continue innovating without needing to navigate a new set of regulations, Azocar said.

While the FCC won praise for its overall responsiveness to industry concerns, the panelists noted that more work is needed to address key challenges — chief among them spectrum scarcity and cross-border interference.

“There simply isn’t enough viable spectrum for SCS,” Motamed explained. “Mobile spectrum is scarce, and where it’s available, it’s already heavily deployed.” This limits satellite operators’ ability to scale services and meet growing consumer demand.

Cross-border coordination poses additional hurdles. Panelists pointed out that differing spectrum policies between neighboring countries, such as the U.S. and Mexico, complicate the deployment of SCS services in border regions.

“One of the areas that I think the FCC put a lot more thought into was the area of cross-border interference and interference issues… which are critical for ensuring public safety,” said De La Torre.

As panelists emphasized, the ability to overcome these obstacles will determine how effectively the framework can deliver on its promise to bridge connectivity gaps, enhance public safety, and expand critical services like IoT and emergency communications.

The FCC’s framework has already enabled life-saving innovations by bridging gaps where terrestrial networks fail. T-Mobile and SpaceX this week activated satellite-to-cellular connectivity to help deliver emergency alerts to communities affected by recent wildfires in Los Angeles County.