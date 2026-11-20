WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2026 – Federal regulators said Friday they were preempting California’s copper retirement regulations and allowing AT&T to move forward with a discontinuance plan the state had blocked.

The Federal Communications Commission had already approved AT&T’s request to begin the process of ceasing copper service at more than 184,000 locations served by 360 wire centers in California.

But the company couldn’t move forward with that plan, because California's own copper retirement rules have more stringent standards for what qualifies as a replacement service.