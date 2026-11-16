WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has withdrawn recognition of a Shenzhen testing laboratory after finding that a Chinese state-owned company’s 15 percent stake exceeded the agency’s foreign-ownership limit.

In a Nov. 13 order, the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology withdrew recognition of SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Branch as an accredited test laboratory. The action took effect immediately.

The decision follows a July order opening a proceeding to determine whether the FCC should withdraw the lab’s recognition. The agency had notified the lab of its intent to begin proceedings in May.

The lab tested radio-frequency devices for compliance with FCC rules. Such testing helps determine whether equipment meets technical standards, including limits intended to prevent harmful interference.

SGS Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Swiss testing company SGS SA, owns 85 percent of the venture. China Standard Science and Technology Group, or CSTC, owns the remaining 15 percent, according to the FCC order.

CSTC is a state-owned company under the China National Institute of Standardization, a government institution, according to the FCC.

The FCC said its rules require withdrawal of recognition when a prohibited entity owns 10 percent or more of a lab. The Commerce Department has designated China a foreign adversary, a designation incorporated into the FCC’s rules.

The lab argued in submissions to the FCC that CSTC did not control its operations. It said SGS Hong Kong appointed seven of the board’s 10 directors and selected the general manager responsible for day-to-day operations.

The FCC said the company’s submissions did not establish compliance because the 15 percent stake exceeded the ownership threshold.

The FCC will no longer recognize test data or measurements performed after Nov. 13 by the lab within its equipment authorization program.

The action follows the FCC’s 2025 rules restricting foreign-controlled testing labs. Separately, the agency voted in October to impose broader restrictions on labs in countries that do not offer reciprocal recognition to U.S. labs, with a transition period running to December 2028.