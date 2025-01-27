Former FCC Commissioner O’Rielly Working on USF ‘Patch’
Supreme Court to rule later this year if USF's funding mechanism is unconstitutional.
Cruz and 12 other senators went for the jugular on the Biden Administration’s off-campus hotspot rule for schoolchildren.
Behind the drama over DeepSeek's technical capabilities is a debate within the U.S. over how best to compete with China on AI.
Telecom experts highlight telehealth, education, and agriculture as key opportunities.
Spalter wants Big Tech to support USF and seeks end to permitting delays.