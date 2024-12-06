Frontier Agrees to Pay $288,000 Over Broadband Data Violations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2024 – Frontier agreed to pay nearly $288,000 to end an investigation into claims it violated federal broadband data collection rules.

The Federal Communications Commission said in a consent decree adopted Tuesday that the company, in response to a challenge to its reported coverage, told the agency without evidence that the challenger had changed its mind.

Frontier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency maintains a map of available broadband coverage across the country, which is updated twice a year with ISPs’ reported coverage. The public can submit challenges to those coverage claims, which the FCC adjudicates.

The Wisconsin Public Utility Commission had challenged 1,141 locations Frontier claimed it served in early 2023, and in response the company conceded 72 of those and disputed 1,066. That dispute created a 60-day window in which the parties were supposed to resolve the disagreement.

Near the end of that window, on May 11, 2023, the FCC said Frontier submitted a filing saying the Wisconsin PUC now concurred with the company that it served the 1,066 locations – which would prevent FCC evaluation – despite not receiving any such concurrence.

The agency said the state commission reached out to Frontier after its filing saying the PUC would defer to the FCC review

Frontier agreed as part of the consent decree that the allegations were true. The agency said it reviewed the evidence and adjudicated the challenges after the PUC reached out, but didn’t specify the results.

The company also agreed to institute a compliance plan and file compliance reports with the FCC for two years. The agency has the option to extend that for another year.