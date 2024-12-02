Georgia Opens BEAD Application Window

Dec. 2, 2024 – The state of Georgia has opened its application window for federal funding under the Biden administration’s signature broadband funding program.

The state, which is set to receive more than $1.3 billion in federal broadband funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, opened its application window for BEAD funding Monday following an announcement by the Georgia Technology Authority.

The state’s application window will close Jan. 15, 2025.

“[Expanding broadband access is] about bridging the gap to educational and work opportunities, healthcare, and economic growth,” Jessica Simmons, Executive Director of the Georgia Broadband Program, said. “In every corner of our state, this program will provide access to reliable broadband and ensure that no Georgian is left behind in the digital age.”