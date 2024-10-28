Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Georgia Releases Proposed BEAD Application Questions

Providers to be considered for awards must answer a comprehensive list of questions

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Photo of Atlanta, Ga., from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 - For those planning to apply for BEAD money in Georgia, here’s a thing to know: The paperwork will be extensive.

That's because Georgia's application form is a 29-page document with more than 190 questions seeking information on a range of issues.

The questions, which must be answered before the state’s application window opens, were meant to ensure that recipients of the state’s $1.3 billion allocation of President Biden’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program were accurately identifying and planning to provide service to unserved and underserved communities.

The questions were administered by the Georgia Technology Authority under Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and largely asked about entity information, project information, technological capabilities and compliance measures.

“This list is a draft to assist potential applicants and is subject to change,” said GTA. “GTA encourages interested applicants to review the list of questions prior to the opening of the BEAD application window.”

GTA did not note when responses to the questions were due.

Georgia’s BEAD application window is set to open later this year, according to GTA. The office did not confirm a specific date.

