💡 ■ Newsmax Files Federal Antitrust Lawsuit against $22 Billion Fox-Roku Merger

■ ULA: Sunday’s Failed Amazon Leo Mission Tied to Low Booster Thrust

■ WOW! to Spend $50 Million on 80,000-Location Fiber Build in Columbus, Georgia

■ Law Professor Daniel Lyons: CPUC Should Have Rejected $1.4 Billion from BEAD

■ Rep. Brett Guthrie Seeks Briefing from NVIDIA on Jensen Huang’s Ties to Alleged China Spy

■ Judge May Rule on GTCR, Mega Broadband Entry into CoBank-Cable One Battle

■ Ookla: 6 GHz Spectrum Fueling Faster Wi-Fi at U.S. Airports

■ Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Alaska’s U.S. Senate Race over GOP Incumbent Dan Sullivan

■ Newsmax2 Gains Carriage on HC2 Broadcasting’s 112 Low Power TV Stations

■ Hawaiian Telcom Launches 6 Gig Symmetrical Fiber Internet Service

■ Lyte Fiber Expands Texas Footprint with Closing of MSEC Communications Deal

FCC: Senate decorum vanished for a moment in the Senate Commerce Committee on Nov. 18 after Democrats decided to boycott the vote on the FCC nomination of Danielle Thumann Severs, President Trump’s pick to fill the third GOP slot at the agency. After the panel voted 15-0 to advance Thumann Severs to the Senate floor, Sen. Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, exploded at the missing Democrats, using language not normally heard among colleagues who try to exercise restraint in characterizing the opposition. “…The Democrat members of this committee are [in a] total and complete childish temper tantrum [and] for the second time decide not to show up for work,” Moreno said. “Unfortunately, we have a media that will cover for them. There isn’t a single reporter out there in these hallways that will ask any of these sons of bitches why they didn’t show up for work today.” (More after paywall)

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