Hawaii Announces Plan to Become First Fully Fiber State

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 – Hawaii officials are hoping to achieve a groundbreaking landmark in the world of fiber-optic internet.

Hawaiian Telcom (HT), in a partnership with federal, state and local governments, announced Friday a $1.7 billion investment that will make Hawaii the first entirely fiber-enabled state by 2026.

This broadband investment includes about $107 million in funding that will come from federal and state broadband infrastructure programs.

With this partnership, HT will be delivering a 100% fiber network that extends throughout every island, including underserved rural areas. The state of Hawaii received more than $72 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in November to help connect some of these underserved Hawaiian communities with high-speed broadband.

Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin said she hopes this initiative will enhance digital equity in the state: “With this initiative, we’re leveling the playing field for every resident in Hawaii, enabling all to experience the benefits of reliable internet service. Our focus is on improving quality of life, building resilient infrastructure, and strengthening our local economy.”

Hawaiian Telcom already provides 60% of the state with fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) networks, reaching over 400,000 homes and businesses. The company says this investment will help them achieve their goal to connect the other 40% – about 266,000 locations – by 2026.

“This [collaboration] is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships and a clear demonstration of how we can create lasting value for our community by working together,” said Gov. Josh Green (D).