Hawley, Blumenthal Press Google on AI Risks in Schools

WASHINGTON Oct. 28, 2026 — Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are asking Google to explain how its artificial intelligence tools affect students’ learning and mental health, citing concerns about children becoming dependent on AI for schoolwork and emotional support.

In an Oct. 21 letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the senators asked nine questions about the company’s use of AI in schools, its research into potential harms to children and the safeguards available to students and educators. They requested responses by Nov. 2.