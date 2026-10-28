AI

Hawley, Blumenthal Press Google on AI Risks in Schools

A bipartisan inquiry asks the company to explain its research

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
Hawley, Blumenthal Press Google on AI Risks in Schools
Photo from left: Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at the U.S. Capitol in 2023

WASHINGTON Oct. 28, 2026 — Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are asking Google to explain how its artificial intelligence tools affect students’ learning and mental health, citing concerns about children becoming dependent on AI for schoolwork and emotional support.

In an Oct. 21 letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the senators asked nine questions about the company’s use of AI in schools, its research into potential harms to children and the safeguards available to students and educators. They requested responses by Nov. 2.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
AI Google Josh Hawley Richard Blumenthal Sundar Pichai Alphabet

Read more

Popular Tags

Carr Expected to Advance FCC Prison Cellphone Jamming Rules FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Newsom Urged to Reject $1.4 Billion from BEAD over Net Neutrality BEAD NTIA Touts Efforts to Court Foreign Regulators for 2027 World Radiocommunications Summit NTIA Carr Expected to Advance FCC Prison Cellphone Jamming Rules AT&T As the U.S. and China Form AI Blocs, Countries Are Increasingly Torn Between Them Donald Trump