Intrepid, Tillman Fiber Secure Combined $1B Debt Financing

The money for fiber networks comes from French financial services company.

July 22, 2024 – Internet Service Provider Intrepid Fiber Networks announced on Thursday that it secured $290 million in debt financing to deploy fiber optic services to over 250,000 addresses in Colorado and Minnesota.

“Securing this new credit facility accelerates our growth across the entire build plan,” Intrepid Fiber Networks CEO Jack Waters said. We are “delivering future-proof fiber networks that provide symmetrical gigabit speed to meet our end users’ broadband needs, while providing customers more options in choosing their preferred internet service provider.”

According to Intrepid, the ISP expects to expand its open-access network to premises across the country, anticipating continued growth in markets and evaluating new market deployments.

ISP Tillman Fiber announced on Wednesday that it secured $815 million in debt financing to deploy fiber optic services throughout Florida, with the new credit facility allowing for up to $200 million of additional term loans. The funds will allow the deployment of high-speed and reliable fiber infrastructure in the state.

These secured funds came from Société Générale , a financial services company headquartered in France.