Justice Department Questions Musk’s $1 Million Giveaway

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 - A $1 million daily giveaway by Elon Musk to registered voters in presidential election swing states is being scrutinized by federal law enforcement as a potential violation of federal voting laws.

The America Political Action Committee, headed by billionaire Musk, has been warned by the U.S. Justice Department that its giveaway to registered voters could violate federal laws that people cannot be paid for registering to vote.

The giveaway gives random battleground state voters $1 million provided they sign a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments.

According to Musk, the giveaway is meant to drum up voter registration in swing states, where it is most important to the outcome of an election.

As of Wednesday, four people have won Musk’s giveaway.

Democrats including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro expressed concerns over the giveaway. Shapiro noted that the giveaway deserved legal scrutiny.

Musk, in response to criticisms, argued that winners can be from any political party and don’t even have to vote. He did not address the legal problems that could arise from the giveaway being open only to registered voters.