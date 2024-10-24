Sign in Subscribe
Election 2024

Justice Department Questions Musk’s $1 Million Giveaway

DOJ warned Musk that the giveaway might violate federal law.

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

2 min read
Justice Department Questions Musk’s $1 Million Giveaway
Photo of John Dreher receiving $1 million from Elon Musk in Harrisburg, Penn., on Saturday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 - A $1 million daily giveaway by Elon Musk to registered voters in presidential election swing states is being scrutinized by federal law enforcement as a potential violation of federal voting laws.

Is it Legal for Elon Musk to Offer Voters $1 Million Each to Sign a PAC Petition Pledge?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday questioned Elon Musk’s America super PAC’s decision to give away $1 million/day to individual voters
Broadband BreakfastAssociated Press

The America Political Action Committee, headed by billionaire Musk, has been warned by the U.S. Justice Department that its giveaway to registered voters could violate federal laws that people cannot be paid for registering to vote. 

The giveaway gives random battleground state voters $1 million provided they sign a petition in support of the First and Second Amendments.

According to Musk, the giveaway is meant to drum up voter registration in swing states, where it is most important to the outcome of an election.

As of Wednesday, four people have won Musk’s giveaway.

Elon Musk Barnstorms Pennsylvania, Leveraging X Platform for Trump
The world’s richest man has held four rallies in the linchpin state of Pennsylvania over the past four days.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

Democrats including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro expressed concerns over the giveaway. Shapiro noted that the giveaway deserved legal scrutiny.

Musk, in response to criticisms, argued that winners can be from any political party and don’t even have to vote. He did not address the legal problems that could arise from the giveaway being open only to registered voters.

Post tagged in
Election 2024 Briefs Elon Musk giveaway America PAC Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro Justice

Read more

Popular Tags

GOP Attorneys General Ask Supreme Court to Take USF Case FCC FCC’s New Inquiry Could Make Canceling Services Easier Broadband's Impact State and Industry Leaders Offer BEAD Update NTIA Verizon, Vertical Bridge Agree to $3.3 Billion Tower Deal Infrastructure Cable One, Mercury Broadband Default on RDOF Locations BEAD Hawaii Introduces Statewide Internet Speed Mapping Initiative Broadband Mapping and Data