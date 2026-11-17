Lesson 13: Early Mobile Phone and Cellular Service 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course Join Section A for Free

AT&T opened the first commercial mobile telephone service in St. Louis on June 17, 1946, and interference cut its six radio channels to three. In December 1947 a Bell Labs memo described the cellular design, small cells that reuse the same frequencies, and the first commercial cellular network opened in Chicago on October 13, 1983, 36 years later. The federal government controlled the frequencies and granted the first cellular licenses by comparative hearing, then by lottery, and from 1994 by auction. AT&T, told by McKinsey in the early 1980s to expect about 900,000 cellular phones in use worldwide by 2000, paid $11.5 billion in 1994 for McCaw Cellular, the country's largest cellular carrier. The FCC's auction authority lapsed in March 2023, and the first FCC auction in four years closed in June 2026 at nearly $3.6 billion.