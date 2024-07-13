Louisiana Provider Supports Local Business Digital Development

The provider will award grants to ensure small businesses can connect to digital resources.

July 13, 2024 – Internet service provider Optimum Business and the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance jointly announced a $90,000 grant program that will fund 30 businesses in Louisiana and distribute $3,000 to each recipient to support digital adoption.

The SWLA Alliance will offer grant winners access to services that will ensure that the businesses have the resources they need to succeed in the digital economy.

“Optimum Business recognizes the vital role that small businesses play in the economic and social well-being of Southwest Louisiana, and we are proud to support them with the reliable and innovative connectivity solutions they need to evolve and thrive in a digital economy,” said Jesse Garcia, vice president of Mid Central at Optimum.

Garcia added that the grant helps “small businesses access the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to grow and prosper so that they can continue supporting their local communities.”

The companies “are offering 30 businesses a unique opportunity to share their stories and learn how technology and innovation can help them grow and thrive,” said George Swift, president and CEO of the SWLA Alliance.

Eligible businesses must have a brick-and-mortar location in Optimum’s service area, been open for a minimum of two years, have 10 or fewer employees. Applications are due by August 16.

Applications must demonstrate that the company will use the money to support its expansion and growth and contribute positively to the community.

The program expects to announce grant recipients in the fall.