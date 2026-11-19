WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2026 - Lyte Fiber has acquired MidSouth Fiber Internet, expanding its Texas fiber footprint into six southeastern counties.

Houston-based Lyte Fiber has completed its acquisition of MSEC Communications, doing business as MidSouth Fiber Internet, from MidSouth Electric Cooperative. The transaction adds MidSouth Fiber’s established residential and business fiber network to Lyte’s Texas footprint, expanding its reach into six southeastern counties: Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker, and Waller.