Lyte Fiber Acquires MidSouth Fiber Internet
The acquisition adds MidSouth Fiber’s network in Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker, and Waller counties to Lyte Fiber’s Texas footprint.
The acquisition adds MidSouth Fiber’s network in Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker, and Waller counties to Lyte Fiber’s Texas footprint.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went back to talking up micro cells for Starlink Mobile Wednesday
Senate Commerce Committee advances FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs to the Senate floor while Senate Democrats keep demanding the White House renominate Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez
Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $83 per share
Permits, rights of way and cable franchises give towns leverage to demand affordable service as federal help stalls