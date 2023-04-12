Broadband Breakfast is pleased to announce the Made in America Summit, taking place on June 22, 2023, in Washington D.C. This timely event will examine the historic wave of federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing, green energy and broadband infrastructure through the lens of Made in America rules, discussing the challenges and benefits that accompany this pivotal moment in U.S. technological development.
Interested in learning more about the Made in America Summit?
Sign up below to be the first to hear when registration opens and new speakers are announced, or check this page for regular updates. For sponsorship information, please contact sales@breakfast.media.
The Build America Buy America Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, established a domestic content procurement preference for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects. What impact will Made in America rules have on future technological development — as well as the deployment of energy and internet infrastructure — in the United States?
The 2022 CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding to spur semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. Semiconductors are key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications, making a domestic supply chain critically important — particularly amid an increasingly hostile technological race with China. What role will Made in America requirements have in this effort, and how successful will it likely be?
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 invests billions of dollars in clean energy projects that work to limit carbon emissions and other pollutants, including solar, wind, nuclear, clean hydrogen and more. It also establishes requirements for the use of American-made equipment in this clean energy production. How will those requirements impact green energy development, and how will the resulting projects interact with other ongoing infrastructure initiatives?
The historic wave of infrastructure funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act comes with certain domestic procurement requirements. Although waivers have been proposed for certain projects — such as Middle Mile Grant Program recipients — it appears unlikely that these will be extended to initiatives such as the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, despite requests and warnings from industry leaders. What benefits and costs will these requirements ultimately have for BEAD and other infrastructure projects?