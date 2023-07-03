Made in America Summit Video Page

Mark Lippert

The Honorable Mark William Lippert is Executive Vice President, Head of North American Public Affairs and Chief Risk Officer for Samsung Electronics North America. He joined Samsung after executive positions at Google (YouTube) and The Boeing Company. He is a senior adviser to the CSIS Korea Chair where he hosts the biweekly webcast entitled the Capital Cable on the geopolitics and economics of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.

He served as the United States ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Korea, based in Seoul. He previously held positions in the Department of Defense, including as chief of staff to Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and as assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, the top official in the Pentagon for all Asia issues. Lippert also worked in the White House as chief of staff to the National Security Council in 2009.

Lippert served in the uniformed military. An intelligence officer in the United States Navy, he mobilized to active duty from 2009 to 2011 for service with Naval Special Warfare (SEALs) Development Group that included deployments to Afghanistan and other regions. From 2007 to 2008, he deployed as an intelligence officer with Seal Team One to Anbar Province, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Earlier in his career, Lippert served as a staff member in the United States Senate, where he worked on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for then-Senator Obama; the Senate Appropriations Committee State-Foreign Operations Subcommittee for Senator Leahy, and for other members of the Senate. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq.