Maine Releases BEAD Prequalification Requirements

July 16, 2024 – The Maine Connectivity Authority released the state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program’s prequalification evaluation guide on Friday.

The prequalification phase of the BEAD program is the first phase in Maine’s two-part BEAD subgrantee selection processes during which applicants can receive qualification before the official application process opens. The prequalification evaluation guide helps applicants understand qualifications, requirements, and steps for successful submission to gain access to a portion of the $272 million Maine was allocated to support broadband expansion across the state.

According to MCA’s prequalification evaluation guide, applicants will be assessed on their technical, financial, operational and managerial capacities to ensure they meet the minimum qualifications for their BEAD proposals.

The MCA will review applicants' financial statements from the prior two fiscal years, cash flow, positive financial indicators and the presence of any discrepancies.

The MCA will also require applicants to submit resumes of key management personnel and organizational charts detailing all parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates to review managerial capacity. The submission should include the company’s experience and qualifications, recent changes, and relevant policies.

Following prequalification evaluation, there will be a 30-day period for material review and notifications to qualified prospective applicants. Those approved will be invited to submit project applications for BEAD funds and will be required to include project-level information, including bids for specific project service areas.

New York’s ConnectALL initiative opened its prequalification application on June 21 . ConnectALL encouraged applicants to submit details of their past experience with similar-sized projects. Although no funding is provided during the prequalification process , successful applicants will be eligible for grant funding through the program's request for applications in the fall.