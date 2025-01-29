Massachusetts Awards $19 Million in Digital Equity Grants

Jan. 29, 2025 – Massachusetts officials continue to invest in broadband expansion and digital equity.

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute announced Wednesday that the Healey-Driscoll administration will be providing $19 million in funding for eight projects that will focus on “delivering training, resources and broadband infrastructure to Massachusetts residents.”

The project in total will provide funding for almost 500 devices, expand Wi-Fi programs to cover 4,000 more units, and increase digital inclusion in the state.

The largest project will give about $9 million to expand the Metropolitan Area Planning Council’s Apartment Wi-Fi program from 2,400 units to 6,400 units. The program provides “no barrier, no subscription internet” to all its housing partners and its subsequent residents.

MBI Program Executive Jody Jones believes this set of grants will go a long way to improving the quality of life for Massachusetts residents.

“Our target efforts are making a real impact with the goal of delivering ‘Internet for All’ in Massachusetts. With these grants, Massachusetts is creating economic opportunity and ensuring all residents can fully participate in society,” Jones said.