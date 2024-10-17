Missouri to Begin Accepting BEAD Applications

Oct. 17, 2024 - Missouri plans to accept its first round of applications for funding under the Biden Administration’s effort to connect all Americans to broadband internet service.

The state’s Office of Broadband Development announced Wednesday that its first round of applications for the state’s $1.7 billion allotment from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program will open on Nov. 15.

The state’s OBD was granted its request for an extended window for applicants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The first round of applications is projected to close on Jan. 31, 2025.

Excluding Missouri, six states have opened grant application windows.