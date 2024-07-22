National Digital Inclusion Alliance Ranks Low Cost Internet Plans

July 22, 2024 – The National Digital Inclusion Alliance released a list of low-cost internet plans to help consumers find affordable, reliable broadband options following the termination of the Affordable Connectivity Program .

Named the “Honor Roll of Low-Cost Internet Plans,” the list evaluates plans based on cost, eligibility, speed, data limits, pricing transparency, and technology using the NDIA Grading Internet for Good system .

Providers like AT&T, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications, Digital C, and Verizon offer plans rated as "Good," "Better," or "Best” based on an 18-point system. It rates programs for cost, eligibility criteria, speed, data caps, latency, throttling and technology type. The NDIA aims to set a standard for ISPs and plans to evaluate more providers in the future.

NDIA rated plans from Comcast and Digital C the highest of all reviewed plans. Monthly service costs range from $9.95 to $30.

Optimum said its “goal is to empower and enrich every household through technology by connecting families to education opportunities, information, entertainment, and more” and to “provide affordable Internet service to those who need it most.”

Provider plans include AT&T’s Access plan; Comcast Xfinity’s Internet Essential Plus, Internet Essentials, Connect Assist Package, and Connect2Compete plans; Digital C’s Canopy plan; Human-I-T’s Gold Membership plan; Optimum’s Advantage Internet plan; PCs for People’s Bridging the Gap program; Spectrum’s Internet Assist program; Starry’s Starry Connect program; Verizon’s Fios 300, 5G Home, and LTE Home with Forward discount plan and Xtream’s Xtream Connect plan.