New Mexico

New Mexico Students Protest Data Centers and Permitting Bill

The walkout brought attention to concerns over the environmental and new data centers

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
New Mexico Students Protest Data Centers and Permitting Bill
Photo of Albuquerque, New Mexico, by Brett Wharton published with permission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2026 - Hundreds of New Mexico students walked out of class to protest data centers and a proposed federal permitting bill. 

The federal permitting bill is backed by the U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M). The demonstrations were organized by Youth United for Climate Crisis Action (YUCCA) in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.  

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New Mexico Martin Heinrich Michelle Lujan Grisham Micaela Lara Cadena National Environmental Policy Act Deb Haaland

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