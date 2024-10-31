NTIA Approves $36 Million for New York’s Digital Equity Plan

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Thursday $36 million in funding for New York to implement its digital equity plan.

The money comes from the agency’s $1.44 billion digital equity capacity grant program, one of multiple programs set up by the Infrastructure Act to address gaps in broadband access that persist after infrastructure is deployed. The NTIA made $800 million of that money available to states in a first round of funding this summer.

“These funds will empower our communities with the skills, devices, and connectivity they need to thrive in today’s digital world – whether it’s accessing critical health care resources, expanding job opportunities, or enhancing educational tools for our students,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement .

New York’s digital equity plan is aimed at increasing adoption of broadband affordability programs, expanding device distribution programs, and providing digital literacy programs. The state’s broadband office is planning to subgrant out some of its capacity grant money, as well as invest in similar efforts through the state’s library system and existing digital equity task force.

The NTIA is currently reviewing applications for a separate $750 million funding round aimed at nonprofits and other state agencies looking to start digital equity projects.