NTIA Approves $70 Million for California’s Digital Equity Plan

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 - Federal regulators announced that they have approved California’s application for funding under a federal program designed to provide equitable access to broadband.

California is to receive $70 million in approved funding from the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program in order to implement its digital equity plan.

The award was announced Friday by National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Commerce Department, allocating funding contained in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021

The state’s digital equity plan outlined how California would empower communities with skills and tools to benefit from affordable and reliable broadband service.

“To close the digital divide, we must not only build out broadband infrastructure but also equip all Americans with the necessary tools and skills to make full use of the internet,” said Rep. Doris Matsui (D). “The Digital Equity Capacity Grant will empower California to reduce broadband adoption barriers and advance digital inclusion statewide.”