NTIA Approves Volume Two of Iowa’s BEAD Proposal

Oct. 7, 2024 - The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Friday Volume Two of Iowa’s initial proposal for funding under the Biden Administration’s signature broadband expansion program.

NTIA allocated the state more than $415 million to expand affordable and high-speed broadband service to unserved and underserved communities under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The Volume Two approval of the state’s initial proposal will enable it to request access to funds and begin building out broadband infrastructure statewide.

Iowa joined 50 other eligible entities in receiving initial proposal approval. According to the NTIA’s BEAD progress dashboard , five entities have yet to receive final approval.