NTIA’s Davidson Highlights Digital Divide Progress

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 – The federal official in charge of the largest broadband funding program discussed digital equity progress Tuesday in a conversation about the future of telecom policy and regulation.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson noted in the discussion that the government’s efforts to close the digital divide have been historic.

“We finally have been given the resources to do something serious and structural about bridging that divide,” Davidson said. “By the end of this year, we will obligate all of the funds from the first round of our digital equity state grant program, this investment [consists] of more than $800 million in digital literacy and skills training .”

Davidson was speaking at the 42nd annual Institute on Telecommunications Policy and Regulation, hosted by the Practicing Law Institute here. The discussion was moderated by Hogan Lovells partner Mark Brennan.

Davidson mentioned that the Biden administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program has reached new heights during the sunset of the administration.

According to Davidson, NTIA has now accepted initial proposals for BEAD funding from all eligible entities. Additionally, Louisiana has taken another step toward BEAD implementation by becoming the first state to publish its BEAD final proposal.

“We're making a huge amount of progress, and we are really on the brink of connecting everyone in America, and we're intensely proud,” Davidson said.

Davidson has not publicly stated when he plans to leave his position at the head of NTIA. He was confirmed for the position on Jan. 11, 2022.