NTIA Approves Digital Equity Funds for Two More States

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 - Officials in the Commerce Department announced Thursday that two more states were approved to access more than $28 million for use in digital inclusion programs.

Funding for the two states to implement their digital equity programs will come from the federally funded $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program , one of three digital equity grant programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The state of Ohio will receive $23 million while Alaska will receive $5 million.

Officials from the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced the awards in a Thursday press release .

Funding for these programs came from the first funding round of NTIA’s digital equity program . The first round disbursed more than $800 million in digital equity funds for states, territories and tribal governments.

The states’ digital equity plans outline how they will provide technology skills and devices to residents in order to help them access the internet.