Maine Receives First Digital Equity Grant

NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson announced the first recipient of the digital equity grant program



PHILADELPHIA, February 15, 2024 – National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Alan Davidson announced on Thursday during the Net Inclusion 2024 event in Philadelphia that Maine is the first state to have their digital equity plan proposal approved by the organization.

The State Digital Equity Planning Grant program, an initiative funded by The Digital Equity Act, distributes $60 million among states to help kickstart the digital equity plans. The program aims to help community organizations expand digital literacy efforts.

Maine spent $542,222 to formulate a plan to increase digital access and lower cost barriers, according to the NTIA.

Davidson praised Maine for doing a “terrific job” in crafting their digital equity plan. Maine’s plan simultaneously addressed concerns of digital equity in the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program, according to Davidson.

Davidson hinted that in the upcoming months, the NTIA will introduce the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, a state-led effort to award $1.4 billion to initiate digital equity programs. The NTIA will directly administer the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program, a $1.25 billion grant program to establish digital equity programs.