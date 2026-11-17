WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 - Oklahoma has completed eight broadband projects that will bring fiber internet to more than 1,600 homes and businesses across four counties.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office has announced the completion of eight fiber-optic expansion projects. The projects, carried out by FiberLink, Canadian Valley Telephone, and ecoLINK, represent approximately $7.34 million in broadband infrastructure investment and will serve 1,630 locations.

The completed projects span Creek, Pittsburg, Okmulgee, and Okfuskee counties. FiberLink completed one project around Sapulpa in Creek County, using about $1.45 million in funding to reach 458 locations. Canadian Valley Telephone completed a project serving 426 locations around Crowder and Canadian in northern Pittsburg County, supported by roughly $1.29 million in funding.

Most of the work was funded through Oklahoma’s American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund broadband program. EcoLINK completed six projects under that program, receiving approximately $4.6 million to serve 746 locations in and around Morris, Okmulgee, Schulter, Dewar, Okemah, Slick, and Bristow.

Canadian Valley Telephone’s project was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Capital Projects Fund, a separate federal program aimed at expanding access to reliable broadband in underserved communities. With construction finished, residents and businesses in all eight project areas now have access to fiber-optic broadband service.

Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Mike Sanders said the completions represent the kind of progress Oklahoma residents want to see statewide. He credited the three providers for their partnership and commitment to expanding broadband access across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Legislature created the Oklahoma Broadband Office in 2022 with a goal of ensuring that at least 95% of Oklahomans have access to high-speed internet. In 2024, the office awarded projects under both the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and Capital Projects Fund programs, and it continues working with providers to complete federally funded infrastructure projects.

Residents can check which providers serve a particular home or business through the office’s Internet Availability Map.