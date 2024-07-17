Ookla Reports T-Mobile Fastest Mobile Provider

July 17, 2024 – T-Mobile continues to rank highest on speed, consistency and user rating, reported a new Ookla SpeedTest Connectivity Report on Wednesday.

According to the company’s Speedtest Intelligence data collected from January to June, T-Mobile led with a median download speed of 234.82 megabits per second (Mbps), up from 164.14 Mbps during the same period the previous year, marking a 43 percent increase. T-Mobile also led in median upload speed with 13.30 Mbps and in latency with 48 milliseconds.

Ookla is an internet performance metrics and data analytics company that conducts data analysis on the performance of internet service providers. It found that T-Mobile also led in 5G performance with a median download speed of 265.80 Mbps, up from 219.54 Mbps during the same period the previous year, marking a 21 percent increase.

Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed closely, with Verizon scoring a median download speed of 207.79 Mbps, up from 130.94 Mbps a year ago, a 58 percent increase. T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless recorded the same 5G performance with a median upload speed of 14.56 Mbps, with T-Mobile having the lowest 5G latency at 47 ms.

In terms of network consistency, T-Mobile topped the charts with a score of 86.6 percent of its network meeting or exceeding the threshold of 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless scored 83.3 percent, while AT&T achieved 80.8 percent.

Overall, Speedtest users rated T-Mobile as the top provider in the country. However, Verizon has shown notable improvement, led by its score as the best gaming experience, with a median game latency of 57 milliseconds.

The results also found that Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has the fastest median mobile download speed among the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. at 321.06 Mbps. Kansas City, Missouri came in second at 281.36 Mbps and Raleigh, North Carolina was third at 258.87 Mbps.

Anchorage, Alaska recorded the slowest median mobile download speed at 58.63 Mbps. Reno, Nevada was the second slowest at 97.30 Mbps, and Honolulu, Hawaii was third slowest at 108.82 Mbps.