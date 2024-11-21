Pennsylvania Must Expand Internet Access for Our Veterans

November is a special time when we thank our veterans and the brave members of our military for all they’ve done for us. Veterans Day activities across Pennsylvania recognize their service, as do countless events held all month to mark Military Appreciation Month.

Collectively, there is something else we all can do to support these heroes: expand veteran access to broadband technology and the internet. Right now, Pennsylvania is home to over 700,000 veterans, most of them older, with 30% suffering a disability (18% having one due to their service in the military), higher in comparison to our general population.

Yet, despite being nearly a quarter of the way through the 21st century, Pennsylvania is still struggling to ensure veterans have adequate internet access, according to a report produced by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority.

A major challenge in solving this problem continues to be access based on geographic location. About 75% of the commonwealth is considered rural. While Pennsylvania boasts some of the most beautiful rural communities in the country, these are areas that are challenging for broadband internet access – places that over 40% of Pennsylvania's veterans call home.

Our largest cities have their own struggles. Philadelphia still doesn’t provide service to nearly 3 in 10 residents. In Pittsburgh, a third of all seniors and households making less than $20,000 do not have broadband access.

The PBDA report found that cost and access to transportation are issues for veterans regardless of where they live, according to focus group research. Those veterans with physical and mental health challenges would benefit greatly from access to telehealth services that only broadband internet can provide. Access to online pharmacies, banking, and job training, which previously required in person visits to a business or facility, can now be done online, as well, for those with internet access. About 40% of veterans said cost is an issue for them. Those veterans who are retired and live on limited incomes simply cannot afford internet service.

Most veterans with internet access problems rely mainly on their phones. Solving this problem means creating more access in homes or community centers and training veterans how to use a digital device like a laptop or tablet, which provides easier and more robust online interaction.

Some veterans don’t want to ask for help, and given their brave service, it’s understandable. They were trained to be strong, tough, and self-reliant. Now, the idea of asking for help is simply too embarrassing for some.

KINBER is committed to empowering communities to thrive in this digital world. As we celebrate Veterans Day and American Military Month, let’s all commit ourselves to making sure that our brave community of veterans has what they deserve – modern broadband internet, digital technology, and training to help them navigate the rest of their lives. It’s the right thing to do.

Our veterans shouldn’t have to ask for essentials that many of their fellow Americans, who they protected with their lives, now enjoy.

Nathan Flood is the president and CEO of KINBER, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing digital inclusion by working with communities, governments, businesses, and schools. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast. For more information, please visit: kinber.org.

