Point Broadband Acquires Broadband Arm of Riviera Utilities
Point Broadband plans to upgrade RU’s network within a few months.
Point Broadband plans to upgrade RU’s network within a few months.
With rates set to plunge in November, a leading telecom player warns the new limits were unsustainable.
Some states are already fielding grant applications under the current rules.
Since 2021, more than 2.4 million additional homes and businesses have been connected, NTIA says
The company will be subject to non-compliance measures