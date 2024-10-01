Point Broadband Acquires Broadband Arm of Riviera Utilities

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 - Point Broadband today said it had acquired the cable and broadband arm of Riviera Utilities, a public utility company in Alabama.

Point Broadband plans to upgrade the existing Riviera network in Baldwin County immediately, adding that transitioning all existing customers to fiber broadband should occur within a few months.

“Riviera Utilities is proud to partner with Alabama-based Point Broadband as they transition our customers to an all-fiber network,” said Brian Skelton, CEO of Riviera Utilities. “Point will be offering the fastest speeds in our market with the unmatched reliability of an all-fiber network and local customer service office.”

Both Riviera Utilities and Point Broadband are local to Alabama. They are headquartered in Opelika and Foley, respectively. The press release did not disclose the number of subscribers being acquired by Point Broadband.