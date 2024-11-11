Prominent Conservative Endorses Carr for FCC Chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 – A prominent conservative free speech activist has endorsed Republican Brendan Carr for Federal Communications Commission Chairman in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Brent Bozell – Founder and President of the Media Research Center headquartered in Herndon, Va. and a scion of the conservative Buckley family – endorsed Carr for the top job in a long, 300-word statement Friday .

Bozell asserted that Carr was the right man for the job, mentioning that Carr would defend freedom of speech.