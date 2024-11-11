Sign in Subscribe
Election 2024

Prominent Conservative Endorses Carr for FCC Chairman

Next FCC Chair must restore public trust and protect free speech, Brent Bozell said

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

2 min read
Prominent Conservative Endorses Carr for FCC Chairman
Photo of Media Research Center Founder and President Brent Bozell on Fox News, May 14, 2015, from Facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 – A prominent conservative free speech activist has endorsed Republican Brendan Carr for Federal Communications Commission Chairman in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Brent Bozell – Founder and President of the Media Research Center headquartered in Herndon, Va. and a scion of the conservative Buckley family – endorsed Carr for the top job in a long, 300-word statement Friday.

Bozell asserted that Carr was the right man for the job, mentioning that Carr would defend freedom of speech.

Post tagged in
Election 2024 Briefs Brendan Carr FCC Donald Trump Brent Bozell MRC Starlink Elon Musk Jessica Rosenworcel William Buckley James Buckley

Read more

Popular Tags

Carriers Split on FCC's Phone Unlocking Proposal FCC Oregon Voters Say No to $1,600 Yearly Check Broadband's Impact Consumer Groups and CTIA Differ on Higher Power Levels for CBRS Spectrum NTIA Broadband in the Trump Administration Infrastructure South Carolina to Open BEAD Pre-Qualification Phase BEAD Trade Group: Users Reject FCC Speed Test App over Privacy Broadband Mapping and Data