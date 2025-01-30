Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

Quintillion Provides Subsea Fiber Cut Updates

Company hopes to have new fiber route completed by this spring.

Blake Ledbetter

Blake Ledbetter

1 min read
Quintillion Provides Subsea Fiber Cut Updates
Photo of Quintillion President Mac McHale (in middle) with coworkers, from company's website

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 – The location of a subsea fiber cut that has left large parts of Northwest Alaska without Internet access or with degraded access for weeks has been discovered.

Telecommunications company Quintillion released more information about a its subsea fiber cable that snapped on Jan. 18, causing widespread outages in Alaska. According to experts, an ice scour caused by fast moving sea ice resulted in the severing of a fiber cable around 32-37 miles north of Olitok Point in Northern Alaska on the Beaufort Sea.

An ice scour occurs when the bottom of a large glacier scrapes across a seabed when drifting, which often causes a disruption or breaking of sentiments on the sea ground.

Location of subsea fiber cut and proposed workaround. Source: Quintillion
Post tagged in
Fiber Quintillion Alaska Mac McHale network outages Subsea fiber cable Beaufort Sea Trump administration Federal Agencies FEMA Olitok Point

Read more

Popular Tags

Consumer Advocates to FCC: Deny T-Mobile’s Acquisition of UScellular FCC Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Sell-or-Ban Law Broadband's Impact USTelecom CEO to Trump: Copper Networks Looking for Parts on eBay NTIA Commerce Committee to Hold Vote on Nominee Lutnick BEAD Let's Make a Deal, Trump Edition Infrastructure FCC’s Broadband Mapping Fabric Will Now Drive Other Agency Programs Broadband Mapping and Data