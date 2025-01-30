Quintillion Provides Subsea Fiber Cut Updates
Company hopes to have new fiber route completed by this spring.
Blake Ledbetter
WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 – The location of a subsea fiber cut that has left large parts of Northwest Alaska without Internet access or with degraded access for weeks has been discovered.
Telecommunications company Quintillion released more information about a its subsea fiber cable that snapped on Jan. 18, causing widespread outages in Alaska. According to experts, an ice scour caused by fast moving sea ice resulted in the severing of a fiber cable around 32-37 miles north of Olitok Point in Northern Alaska on the Beaufort Sea.
An ice scour occurs when the bottom of a large glacier scrapes across a seabed when drifting, which often causes a disruption or breaking of sentiments on the sea ground.