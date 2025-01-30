Quintillion Provides Subsea Fiber Cut Updates

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 – The location of a subsea fiber cut that has left large parts of Northwest Alaska without Internet access or with degraded access for weeks has been discovered.

Telecommunications company Quintillion released more information about a its subsea fiber cable that snapped on Jan. 18 , causing widespread outages in Alaska. According to experts, an ice scour caused by fast moving sea ice resulted in the severing of a fiber cable around 32-37 miles north of Olitok Point in Northern Alaska on the Beaufort Sea.

An ice scour occurs when the bottom of a large glacier scrapes across a seabed when drifting, which often causes a disruption or breaking of sentiments on the sea ground.

Location of subsea fiber cut and proposed workaround. Source: Quintillion