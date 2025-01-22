Fiber Break in Alaska Causes Widespread Network Outages

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 – A subsea fiber cut in Alaska will cause extensive network issues in Northern Alaska.

According to telecommunications company Quintillion, early Saturday morning there were several reports of widespread network outages affecting Northwest Alaskan residents. Upon review by the Quintilion team, it was determined the outage was caused by a subsea fiber cut in the Beaufort Sea.

Quintillion has an approximately 1,180 mile-long subsea fiber cable network that spreads throughout Northern and Western Alaska, and this outage will affect each stop along the route.