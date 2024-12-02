Sign in Subscribe
Rosenworcel Announces Jan. 15 FCC Open Meeting

Carr’s first meeting as chairman will follow in February.

Screenshot of FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel during the Nov. 21, 2024 FCC open meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will be holding her final open meeting in January.

Rosenworcel, in a Nov. 22 announcement, said that the FCC would hold its open meeting on Jan. 15, 2025, just five days before President-elect Donald Trump (R) takes office.

The meeting’s announcement came soon after Trump’s Nov. 17 nomination of FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to replace Rosenworcel as head of the FCC.

The FCC under Rosenworcel has another open meeting scheduled for Dec. 11, 2024, though the incumbent FCC Chair has set her sights on remaining an active part of the agency through the end of her term.

Carr’s first open meeting as FCC Chairman will be in February. Following President Biden’s 2021 inauguration, Rosenworcel’s FCC was quick to hold an open meeting on Feb. 17, 2021.

Rosenworcel’s last minute open meeting keeps with the tradition observed in the last election cycle, where the FCC under then-Chairman Ajit Pai held its last open meeting on Jan. 13, 2021, seven days before Biden was inaugurated.

